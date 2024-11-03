Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,020 shares of company stock worth $9,386,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

