F M Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 324,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,462.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,450. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,462.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

