F M Investments LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

F M Investments LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

