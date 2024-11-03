F M Investments LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,240 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.42 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.61%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

