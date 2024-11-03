F M Investments LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

