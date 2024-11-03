F M Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

