F M Investments LLC Sells 31,842 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,842 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Janus International Group worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.92. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

