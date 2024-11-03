F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

