Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,948,000 after purchasing an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

