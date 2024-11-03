Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.76% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 238,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.