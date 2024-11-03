Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $79.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.92 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

