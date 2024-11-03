Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 45,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.47 and its 200 day moving average is $315.54.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 181.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

