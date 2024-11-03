Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 42,607 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

