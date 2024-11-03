Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

