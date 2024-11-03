Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.46 and a 12-month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

