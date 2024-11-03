Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGM opened at $184.36 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $595,173.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company's stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

