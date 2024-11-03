Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,577,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,826,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,018.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

