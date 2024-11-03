Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 1,963,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,499. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

