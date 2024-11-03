Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 11,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,651. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $934.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

