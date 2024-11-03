Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 119,319 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 86,213 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 71,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

