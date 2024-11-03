Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,625. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

