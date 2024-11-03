Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 398,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the previous session’s volume of 78,919 shares.The stock last traded at $71.58 and had previously closed at $71.42.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,392,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

