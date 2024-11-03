Financial Analysis: Amesite (AMST) versus Its Peers

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) is one of 455 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Amesite to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -2,653.01% -111.75% -102.34% Amesite Competitors -59.97% -10.46% -7.87%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Amesite has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amesite and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $166,881.00 -$4.40 million -1.65 Amesite Competitors $2.11 billion $337.15 million -5.69

Amesite’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amesite. Amesite is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amesite and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite Competitors 2356 15907 31292 872 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Amesite’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amesite has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Amesite peers beat Amesite on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

