Financial Analysis: MDB Capital (MDBH) versus Its Rivals

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MDB Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MDB Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital Competitors 472 1789 2793 102 2.49

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given MDB Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDB Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $5.99 million -$6.97 million -2.47 MDB Capital Competitors $2.66 billion $383.60 million 15.32

This table compares MDB Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MDB Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MDB Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDB Capital’s competitors have a beta of 5.22, indicating that their average share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% MDB Capital Competitors -62.34% -73.51% -4.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDB Capital competitors beat MDB Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

