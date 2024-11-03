Financial Comparison: Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and Gauzy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25

Gauzy has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.26%. Given Gauzy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 11.76% -52.33% 16.42% Gauzy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Gauzy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Gauzy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $43.31 million N/A $1.82 million $0.36 5.11 Gauzy $77.98 million 2.19 -$79.27 million N/A N/A

Environmental Tectonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gauzy.

Summary

Gauzy beats Environmental Tectonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

