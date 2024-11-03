Financial Contrast: Amesite (AMST) versus The Competition

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) is one of 455 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amesite to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amesite and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite Competitors 2356 15907 31292 872 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Amesite’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amesite has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $166,881.00 -$4.40 million -1.65 Amesite Competitors $2.14 billion $336.19 million -5.69

This table compares Amesite and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amesite’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amesite. Amesite is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Amesite has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -2,653.01% -111.75% -102.34% Amesite Competitors -59.96% -10.45% -7.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amesite rivals beat Amesite on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

