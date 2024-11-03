Financial Review: NovelStem International (NSTM) and Its Peers

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NovelStem International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NovelStem International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 88 811 1393 55 2.60

Profitability

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given NovelStem International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -25.05% -60.78% -0.93%

Risk & Volatility

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.25 NovelStem International Competitors $8.17 billion $125.13 million 3.65

NovelStem International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovelStem International competitors beat NovelStem International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

(Get Free Report)

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.