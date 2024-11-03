First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 1,207 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.