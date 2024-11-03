First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 6,229 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,663,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.94. 6,106,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.92 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $475.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

