First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 5,042 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 964,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. 35,530 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.