First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after buying an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTCS stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.