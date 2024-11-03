First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.98. 5,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

