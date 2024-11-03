Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

