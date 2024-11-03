Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $271.79 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.18 and a 1-year high of $353.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

