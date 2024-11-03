Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $157.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $170.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

