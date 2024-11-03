Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LMBS opened at $48.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.