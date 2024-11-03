Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,680.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,749.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,756.39 and a 52-week high of $4,856.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,883.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.