Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $756,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.40 and a 1-year high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

