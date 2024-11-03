Focus Financial Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 111,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

