Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,218,000 after buying an additional 104,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $196.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.