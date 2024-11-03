Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in AT&T by 14.1% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,098.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 166,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 161,396 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 36,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,312,150. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

