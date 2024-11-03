Fort L.P. Sells 682 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mueller Industries by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 405,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mueller Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,566. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $83,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,404.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.