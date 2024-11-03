Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $385.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $274.59 and a 52-week high of $397.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.