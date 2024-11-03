Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $560,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.61 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

