Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

UNP opened at $232.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $207.74 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

