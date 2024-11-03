Foundation Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.62 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.