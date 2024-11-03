Frederic E. Mccoy Sells 4,283 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jabil Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jabil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jabil by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

