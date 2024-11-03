FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 12,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 406.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.82% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

