Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $33,000 in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,184 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.80% and a negative net margin of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.