G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned 0.56% of G-III Apparel Group worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $3,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,990,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,046,785.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.00 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

